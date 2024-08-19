Animal welfare group demands fair treatment of animals

For the well-being of animals and to shed light on the alarming conditions faced by animals in pet shops, the Animal Welfare Foundation launched an awareness programme in Dhaka's Kataban market yesterday.

The primary focus of the programme is to investigate the current state of animal welfare in the area, including hygiene standards, food supply, ventilation systems, and reported cases of animal deaths due to neglect or cruelty, said a source.

AWF members said they have gathered already gathered some evidence of these malpractices and are prepared to initiate legal actions against the perpetrators.

They called for stricter enforcement of existing animal welfare laws and the implementation of new regulations to prevent future abuses.

As part of their campaign, they planned to submit a formal complaint to the Kataban Shop Owners Association, with copies to be sent to Shahbagh Police Station and the Directorate of Animal Resources.

The group emphasised that animal cruelty should be treated with the same gravity as crimes against humans.

The initiative also aimed to raise awareness among government officials, local animal welfare departments, and the general public about the importance of responsible pet ownership and humane treatment of animals.

It demanded that the Government of Bangladesh issue legal directives to protect animal rights and welfare more effectively.

The group has expressed its commitment to continuing its efforts until their demands are fully implemented.