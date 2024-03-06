334 wildlife species likely to be endangered in future: Saber Hossain

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said that 334 species of wildlife in Bangladesh are likely to become endangered in the future.

"In our country, 31 species have already become extinct, they no longer exist. In the future, 56 species of wildlife will be at high risk of extinction," he said at a discussion in the capital's Forest Department auditorium on the occasion of World Wildlife Day observed on March 3.

"We do not want any more species to become endangered in our country," said Saber Hossain.

He said Bangladesh, with its dense population and limited resources, faces immense challenges in preserving its natural habitats.

"According to the international standards, 25 percent of the land should be forest, but Bangladesh lags far behind," he said.