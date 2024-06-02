Natural resources
Over 100 trees felled at JU for building construction

Photo: Auritro Sattar

Over 100 trees were felled on the Jahangirnagar University campus today to construct two new buildings -- the Fine Arts building and an extension of the New Arts building.

Talking to reporters, teachers and students of the university claimed that the university authorities are constructing buildings in an unplanned manner without any new master plan.

In an immediate reaction, two factions of the JU Chhatra Union staged a demonstration and formed a human chain separately.

Photo: Auritro Sattar

Asked about the incident, JU Proctor Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Kabir said, "It is a matter for those who run the projects."

MM Maizuddin, project director of the Fine Arts building, claimed that he started the work after discussing with stakeholders.

push notification