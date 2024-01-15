Urea production at JFCL stops

Urea production at Jamuna Fertilizer Company Limited (JFCL) in Tarakandi under Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur stopped this evening due to low pressure of natural gas supplied from national grid.

The production got stopped around 3:30pm as the gas pressure came down at 5.2kg/sq cm from minimum required pressure level of 16kg/sq cm, said sources of JFCL.

"The production will remain halted until the urea plant of the factory gets the sufficient supply of gas," said Delawar Hossain, managing director of JFCL.

The factory is capable of producing 1,700 tonnes of urea per day with the standard level of gas pressure of 22kg/sq cm, he added.