Sixth batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant

The sixth batch of nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site in Pabna this morning amidst special security arrangement.

"The consignment of fresh fuel reached the project site around 8:30am and then the project officials received it," Ruhul Kuddus, site-office in-charge of Rooppur Power Plant told our Pabna correspondent.

According to the high officials of the power plant, a total of seven fuel consignments will be delivered to the site within this year.

The first five consignments of nuclear fuel reached the project site between September 29 and October 27.