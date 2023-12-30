Energy
UNB, Dinajpur
Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:31 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:37 AM

Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine suspended

Barapukuria coal mine in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur. File Photo

The production at Barapukuria Coal Mine was halted from yesterday on a temporary basis due to maintenance work, said authorities at the coal mine.

The production at the coal mine will resume within February after relocating all machinery in the new phase, said Deputy General Manager of the coal mine, Rashed Kamal.

A total of 2.71 lakh metric tonnes of coal was lifted under the current 1412 phase, and coal extraction under the 1209 phase will resume within February after maintenance work, he said.

The authorities concerned said some 1.95 lakh metric tonnes of coal are now in stock for the Barapukuria Coal-fired Power Plant.

Abdullah Al Mamun, manager of the power plant, said there are three units of 525 MW capacity in the power plant, and there is enough coal to operate the power plant for two months.

