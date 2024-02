Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission today set the price of 12kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Tk 1,474 for the month of February, up from Tk 1,433 last month.

The new price will be in effect from 6:00pm today, BERC Chairman Nurul Amin told a press briefing at the BERC office.

Meanwhile, the price of LPG used for vehicles also increased to Tk 67.68 per litre, from Tk 65.76.