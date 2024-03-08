PM keen to create more scope for women in every sector: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is keen to create more scope for women in every sector.

"This is her agenda. One shouldn't just consider it as an 'opportunity' for women to work in power sector or engineering profession. This is women's 'right'," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function celebrating International Women's Day.

Nasrul said there is no question of comparison between men and women.

"Those who will come with appropriate skills will get the chance. We will ensure equal opportunity for women and men," he said.

The junior minister endorsed the Shokti Konna initiative through a video message for the applications campaign in October 2023.

Charge d'Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Dr Bernd Spanier addressed the audience stating that under the EU Global gateway Strategy, and through a Team Europe approach, the EU is committed to supporting gender equality in the energy sector, and more generally, to making energy and power more inclusive.

"To this end, we need everybody on board. We need all the ideas," he said.

In a significant stride towards empowering young women in the fields of engineering and STEM, the Shokti Konna initiative celebrated the graduation of its second cohort on International Women's Day, heralding a new era of female leadership in Bangladesh's green energy transition.

The event was held at the Sheraton Banani, Dhaka, marking a momentous occasion in the journey towards gender equality in the energy sector.

Devtale Partners in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, GIZ, the World Bank, and USAID, organised the programme.