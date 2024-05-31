Petrol, octane prices to rise Tk 2.50, diesel 75p

The government has increased the diesel price by Tk 0.75 and petrol and octane prices by Tk 2.50 for the month of June.

Yesterday, in a circular, the diesel and kerosene prices were set at Tk 107 per litre while the price of petrol will be Tk 127, and octane Tk 131 from June 1.

The energy ministry, in a press release, said though the fuel price in the international market decreased, the local price increased with the devaluation of the taka against dollar.

The government started setting fuel prices in parallel with the international market since March this year.