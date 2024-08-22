No more adjustment of energy prices without public hearings

Says advisory council of the interim government

The advisory council of the interim government today decided energy prices, including electricity, gas, and fuel, will no longer be adjusted without public hearings.

In its third meeting, the council decided to repeal Clause 34 (ka) of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act-2003.

The clause, incorporated in 2023, had allowed the government to set energy prices independently in special circumstances, bypassing the regulatory body and public input.

Under this provision, the previous government had adjusted energy prices multiple times without holding public hearings.

"The council has decided to remove Clause 34 (ka) from the BERC Act-2003 to promote public engagement in setting tariffs for electricity, gas, and petroleum products through public hearings," the council said in a press release.

The move aims to ensure transparency, accountability, good governance, and the protection of consumer interests, it added.