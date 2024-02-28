NDF opposes power price hike

National Democratic Front (NDF) strongly opposed the government's decision to raise electricity prices starting March 1.

Led by President Brigadier General (retd) M Jahangir Hussain and General Secretary Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam, the NDF attributes the hike to International Monetary Fund (IMF) directives, expressing concerns about its impact on the national economy and citizens' livelihoods.

They highlight a worsening crisis due to increased essential commodity prices, emphasizing a growing rich-poor gap from what they term "intense exploitation and looting."

NDF leaders link the price surge to global geopolitical events, alleging these are distractions from systemic socio-economic issues.

Urging a decision withdrawal, the NDF calls on patriotic citizens to unite against such policies in a mass movement.