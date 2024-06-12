Energy
Star Digital Report
Energy

HC orders to probe complaints over prepaid meters

Star Digital Report
The High Court today directed the government to form an independent and neutral committee with competent experts to probe into the complaints over prepaid electricity meters.

The committee has been asked to submit its report with necessary recommendations to this court.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon also issued a rule to this effect.

The bench issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed on June 6 by three lawyers including AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal seeking directions for urgent review and audit of electricity billing practices, transparency, refund of excess charges, public communication and policy reforms.

The full text of the HC order is yet to be released.

They said in the petition that despite the introduction of prepaid electricity meters, consumers are facing inconvenience due to various reasons including excess charges, hidden charges and lack of transparency.

The problems have led to widespread discontent and financial hardship. But no action has been taken yet. In this situation, there is an urgent need for review and audit of billing practices, transparency, refund of overcharges, public communication and policy reforms, they said in the petition.

