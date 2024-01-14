Global crisis may increase challenges to energy supply: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the challenges of power and energy supply would increase in sync with the global context.

"Everyone has to discharge the responsibility from their respective positions," he said today, the first working day after he took charge of the ministry.

He was exchanging views with the officials of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

He urged all to work sincerely to get the satisfaction of the consumers in the power and energy sector.

Instructing the power and energy ministry officials to prepare a 100-day work plan, he said exploration, installation of a gas pipeline from Bhola, and preparing a gas master plan are among the government's top priority projects.

Senior Secretary of the Power Division Md Habibur Rahman and BEPRC chairman Md Mokabbir Hossain, among others, were present in the meeting.