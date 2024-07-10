Gas supply to remain suspended in parts of Dhaka for 10hrs tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 8:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a notice issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where the gas supply will remain off for 10 hours are Kalabagan, Kathalbagan, East Rajabazar, Green Road and Panthapath.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, according to the notice.

Titas said consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience, added the notice.