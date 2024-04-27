Energy
Gas supply to remain halted for 12 hours

Representational photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for all categories of customers in different areas of the capital for 12 hours from 9:00am to 9:00pm today for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Shanir Akhra, Baraitala, Chhapra Mosque, Dania, Jurain, Dholairpar and Kadamtoli.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas Gas, regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

