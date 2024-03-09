Energy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:26 PM

Most Viewed

Energy

Gas supply to be halted for 8 hrs in Sylhet city tonight

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 9, 2024 06:51 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:26 PM
Gas supply interruptions

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours in Sylhet city and adjoining areas from 10:00pm tonight to 6:00am tomorrow.

However, South Surma and Cantonment areas would remain unaffected.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the time of the gas supply suspension may increase or decrease depending on the technical reason.

The Jalalabad Gas company regrets the temporary inconvenience to the consumers.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাত: প্রাথমিক স্তরে নারী নিয়োগ দ্বিগুণ হলেও এখনো পিছিয়ে পরিচালনায়

বিদেশি বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকগুলোতে নারী কর্মকর্তার অনুপাত সবচেয়ে বেশি, যা অন্যান্য ব্যাংকের তুলনায় ২৪ দশমিক ১৮ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সব গণপরিবহনে এক কার্ড: প্রাইভেট কোম্পানিকেও আইনে আনার উদ্যোগ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X