Gas supply to be halted for 8 hrs in Sylhet city tonight

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours in Sylhet city and adjoining areas from 10:00pm tonight to 6:00am tomorrow.

However, South Surma and Cantonment areas would remain unaffected.

According to Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the time of the gas supply suspension may increase or decrease depending on the technical reason.

The Jalalabad Gas company regrets the temporary inconvenience to the consumers.