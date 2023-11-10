Final batch of uranium reaches Rooppur power plant

The final batch of nuclear fuel consignment for unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site this morning.

"The consignment of fresh fuel reached the project site around 7:30am. Project officials received the fuel," Md Ruhul Kuddus, site-office in-charge of Rooppur plant, told our Pabna correspondent.

Earlier, the fuel consignment started from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:00am, he said.

Photo: Collected

With this, a total of seven consignments of nuclear fuel for the initial batch for unit-1 has arrived in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant safely in seven weeks, he said.

The first batch of fuel reached the project site on September 29.

A total of 163 nuclear fuel assemblies will be needed for operating unit-1.