Bangladesh, Nepal to work in hydropower, climate change

Bangladesh and Nepal today agreed to advance the relations in the areas of hydropower, climate change, as well as promoting regional cooperation.

Both sides stressed to work together to address challenges to be faced after graduating from LDC status and further consolidating the existing relations.

"Nepal has the potentials of producing 100,00MW of hydroelectricity. We have signed a deal to import 40MW of hydropower and now negotiating on tariffs," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists after a meeting with Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari at the foreign ministry today.

He said Bangladesh wants to import more hydropower from Nepal, as well as the country's businesses want to invest in energy sector, he added.

Nepalese Ambassador Bhandari termed the relationship between Bangladesh and Nepal as trouble-free and appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for achieving socio-economic advancement in the last fifteen years.

He also briefed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud about the activities undertaken by the Nepalese embassy here to strengthen and deepen the relationship.

Bhandari mentioned that the excellent relations at the political and people-to-people levels further may be strengthened in the areas of trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and education, among others.