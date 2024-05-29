FM Hasan calls for robust action on climate change

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called for urgent and robust international action on climate change, emphasizing the critical need to bolster support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in their resilience-building efforts.

The minister was addressing the fourth International Conference on SIDS held in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said today.

Hasan Mahmud reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering support for SIDS, highlighting the personal commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He emphasised Bangladesh's role as a traditional spokesperson for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and its consistent efforts to address critical issues faced by the SIDS.

Having served as President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) twice, Bangladesh has particularly focused on the challenges of climate change, sea-level rise, ocean acidification and extreme weather events.

The foreign minister called on advanced and high-emitting economies to adopt ambitious and accountable commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He stressed the importance of the upcoming COP29 in Baku in delivering on climate financing commitments beyond 2025, with a focus on enhancing the adaptive capacity of climate-vulnerable nations.

Hasan Mahmud highlighted Bangladesh's leadership in seeking an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on states' responsibilities in addressing climate change.

He stressed the need for reforms in international financial institutions to better serve SIDS.

Mahmud also highlighted Bangladesh's initiatives, such as offering scholarships for cadets from African LDCs and Caribbean and Pacific SIDS at the Bangladesh Marine Academy.

These efforts demonstrate Bangladesh's commitment to fostering cooperation and capacity-building in the maritime sector, he said.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said, Bangladesh is transitioning from climate vulnerability to resilience and prosperity, aiming to build a digitally empowered and inclusive 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to working with SIDS and other Global South countries to achieve a digitally transformed, climate-positive future.

The conference, gathering leaders from around the world, focuses on addressing the unique challenges faced by SIDS and fostering sustainable development.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the conference, which includes Muhammad Abdul Muhith, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.