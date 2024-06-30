'Toofan' tickets sold out across 12 US halls

Following its successful run in Bangladesh, Shakib Khan starrer blockbuster hit film "Toofan" has begun its international journey with screenings in the United States starting June 28.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, the movie has opened to enthusiastic audiences, with ten theatres reporting sold-out shows on its first day in the US. The film is being shown in 22 theatres across 12 states, including two theaters in New York City, and will continue its run for a week. Bioscope Films is handling the distribution in the US and Canada.

At the Q Gardens Cinema in New York, a large number of moviegoers were turned away due to the sold-out status.

Raj Hameed, CEO of Bioscope Films, commented, "In our six years of screening 45 movies, we've never seen such a demand on the first day. We are hopeful 'Toofan' will break the records set by 'Poran,' which sold USD 200,000 worth of tickets. Had the Jamaica Cine Complex not closed, we might have surpassed the record set by 'Hawa'."

Masudul Haq, a disappointed audience member, shared, "I came with my family after reading the rave reviews, only to find no tickets available. We even offered to stand and watch, but the theater staff declined."

Hosne Ara Chowdhury, another audience member, who managed to secure tickets in advance, expressed her delight, "We were drawn by the promotional material and the songs on YouTube. Watching it on the big screen was an incredible experience, and it was heartening to see so many people come to support Bengali cinema. Long live Bangladeshi films!"

Nausaba Rashid, another executive at Bioscope Films, announced, "Starting July 12, 'Toofan' will be screened in at least 40 more cities across the United States. For the first time, we've used LED truck advertising for promotion. We urge all viewers to purchase tickets online in advance to avoid disappointment."

Released during Eid-ul-Azha, "Toofan" has been a major hit in Bangladesh, showing in over 120 theaters including Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Lion Cinemas, and Modhumita. In just ten days, the film has grossed Tk 250 million, according to the sources.

The movie stars Shakib Khan alongside India's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladesh's Nabila, with significant roles played by Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon. Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, with digital partner Chorki and international distributor SVF, "Toofan" is making its mark both domestically and internationally.