Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call off engagement after nine years

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially ended their engagement, marking the close of a nearly decade-long relationship. The pair, who got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter, have reportedly gone their separate ways, as confirmed by People Magazine following an initial report by TMZ.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The encounter, now part of pop culture lore, began with a disagreement over a burger. "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out," Perry once recounted on American Idol. "I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs… he swoops in and grabs it and I was like, 'Hey, that's my burger!'"

Their relationship became Instagram official during the Cannes Film Festival later that year. By early 2017, the couple had announced a breakup, though both insisted they remained on good terms. "We're friends, it's good," Bloom said in April 2017. "It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

By February 2018, they were spending time together again. They debuted as a couple in September 2018 at the Global Ocean Gala red carpet in Monaco. On Valentine's Day 2019, Bloom proposed. "Orlando had planned this for a while," a source had told People Magazine then. "He wanted it all to be special," even seeking Perry's parents' approval beforehand.

In March 2020, Perry announced her pregnancy through the music video for "Never Worn White." The couple had planned a wedding in Japan that summer, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in August 2020. Bloom also shares a son, Flynn, 14, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Throughout their relationship, the two publicly supported each other's careers. In September 2024, Bloom presented Perry with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. That same month, Perry attended the premiere of Bloom's film "The Cut" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a September 2024 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Perry reflected on Bloom's personality, saying, "He's a real sage… There are two parts of us—our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego… When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else."

Speaking with People Magazine again in January 2025, Perry discussed the challenges of maintaining a relationship while touring, stressing the importance of understanding a partner's "love language." She said, "Even if it isn't your love language, [it's about] tapping into that for them."

In one of her more recent on-stage quips during her Lifetimes Tour in Las Vegas, Perry jokingly addressed a fan in the audience about messaging Bloom. "Listen, if you keep DM'ing my man… I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life."

Despite the public jokes and shared milestones, the relationship appears to have run its course. Neither Perry nor Bloom has issued a public statement regarding the split as of yet.