Duronto TV to kick off 32nd season with new shows and cartoon series

After completing 31 seasons, Duronto TV is set to launch its 32nd season of programming from July 27 (Sunday). The line-up includes a new season of the show "Amar Chobi Amar Golpo" (Season 4), along with three new cartoon series — "Ziggy and the Zootram", "School of Roars", and "Lassie" (Season 2). In addition, Duronto TV will continue airing its regular programmes, cartoon series, and films.

Here's what kids can look forward to in these new shows:

'Amar Chhobi Amar Golpo – Season 4'

Who doesn't love to imagine? What if you could paint your imagination onto a canvas and create wonderful stories?

Duronto TV is bringing back the art and storytelling show "Amar Chhobi Amar Golpo" in a brand-new way for its fourth season. In each episode, two young, playful friends will visit the Duronto television studio with their drawings and stories. Their artworks will then be brought to life through motion graphics and narration in the show.

Directed by Amina Naushin Raisa, "Amar Chhobi Amar Golpo" will be hosted by Nafisa Zareen Moumi. The programme will air every Friday and Saturday at 7am, 1pm, and 5pm, starting from August 1.

'Ziggy and the Zootram'

A group of animals ride the tram from the forest to the zoo every day. This lively team includes an elephant, a giraffe, a bear, a penguin, and many other creatures. On their way to the zoo, they face different adventures and mishaps daily. But by working together, they always manage to overcome the challenges and reach the zoo safely. "Ziggy and the Zootram" is a fun-filled cartoon series featuring their exciting journeys from the forest to the zoo.

Sheuti Shahgufta has dubbed the Bangla voice for the cartoon. The series will air every day at 9am and 5:30pm, starting from July 27.

'School of Roars'

"School of Roars" is a preschool where five friends make up a wonderful little team. Their teacher loves them dearly and always steps in to help, whether it's painting, playing, studying, or solving any problems that come up. Whenever someone else faces trouble, these five friends work together to rescue them. The series captures the fun stories and adventures from the early years of these five friends.

Mahbub Alam and Md Sharif Hasan Chowdhury have dubbed the Bangla voice for the cartoon. The series will air every day at 9:30am and 7pm, starting from July 27.

'Lassie – Season 2'

Joey, a 10-year-old boy, lives in a national park with his parents. One day, while exploring a hillside, Joey finds a puppy and names her Lassie. As time goes by, little Lassie grows up to become a brave and loyal companion. Joey, Lassie, and their friends—Houdini, Cooper, Pika, and Beef—embark on various challenging adventures. Joey's best friend, Harvey, also joins them on their journeys. With Lassie's courage, they tackle every obstacle and gain new experiences, all while strengthening their bond of friendship.

Mahbub Alam has done the Bangla voice direction for the cartoon. The second season of "Lassie" will air every day at 12pm and 8:30pm, starting from this Sunday.

'Duronto Shomoy – Season 2'

The new season of this show presents child-friendly exercises set to the rhythm of songs and rhymes. Additionally, it introduces various professions, showcases traditional rural games, mime performances, and much more.

Directed by Partha Pratim Halder and Jamal Hossain Abir, "Duronto Shomoy" will air every Sunday to Thursday at 10am and 7:30pm.

'Dushtu Mishti – Season 2'

"Dushtu Mishti" Season 2 is filled with sweet and playful stories of friendship. Directed by Jamal Hossain Abir, the show will air every Sunday to Thursday at 11am and 8pm.

'Banai Mojar Khabar Ma-Baba Ar Ami – Season 3'

The cooking show "Banai Mojar Khabar Ma-Baba Ar Ami" will be part of Duronto TV's 32nd season. Directed by Amina Naushin Raisa and hosted by Afifa Akhtar Lita, the new season will air every Sunday to Thursday at 1pm and 9pm.

'Duronto Family'

Duronto TV is introducing a family game show called "Duronto Family", hosted by Runa Khan. The programme is directed by Partha Pratim Halder and Jamal Hossain Abir. It will air from August 1, every Friday and Saturday at 2pm and 9pm.

Additionally, the new season of Duronto TV will also feature shows such as "Rong Beronger Golpo", "Duronto Shastho Duronto Mon", "The Smurfs", "Sweet Little Monsters", "Sisimpur", "The Art Room", "Mia and Me", and more.