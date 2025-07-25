‘E! News’ cancelled after 32-year run

After more than three decades on air, celebrity news programme "E! News" has been cancelled once again. The show will air new episodes until September 25 before going off-air, as part of the E! network's transition under the newly established company Versant, formerly known as SpinCo.

Originally launched as a daytime show, "E! News" was previously taken off-air in 2020, before returning in 2022 as a late-night broadcast. The decision to cancel the programme reportedly comes as the network shifts focus towards expanding its digital and social media platforms, which currently boast a following of 87 million across various channels.

According to insiders, E! aims to prioritise real-time coverage for entertainment consumers, noting that the 11pm broadcast slot no longer aligns with audience demand. Around 20 employees working on "E! News" were informed of the decision on Thursday, (July 24) with some expected to transition into roles within Versant.

Despite the cancellation, E! will continue airing other original shows such as "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind" and "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour", along with upcoming titles including "Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane" and "E! Dirty Rotten Scandals".

The network will also maintain its presence on major red carpets through Live From E!, with the Critics Choice Awards scheduled to air on January 4.