Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:44 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 05:19 PM

Shobdo Theatre to stage ‘Socrates’ in Jessore

Photo: Collected

Theatre troupe Shobdo Theatre is set to present the third performance of its acclaimed play Socrates on Friday (August 22), at 7:30pm at the Jessore District Shilpakala Academy.

Photo: Collected

Written by Masoud Zaman and directed by Arun Majumder, the play features an ensemble cast bringing the philosophical drama to life. 

Photo: Collected

Shahidur Rahman stars as Archan, Rifat Mahmud as Melitas, Ibrahim Khalil as Enitas, and Sohel Rana as Plato. Other key roles include Tanvir as Crito, Piyash Mondal as the Judge, Maruf Hasan as the Tantric, Anisur Rahman as Isias, Alamgir Hossain as the Guard, Hasib and Ruhin as the Young Man, Akamat Ali as the Watchman, Arun Majumdar as the Narrator, Hafsa as Zenthyp, and Masud Zaman in the title role of Socrates.

Tickets, priced at Tk 100, are available at New Dhaka Bostraloy, Best Choice, and the District Shilpakala Academy in Jessore.

 

