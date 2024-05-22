New theatre group in Dhaka to debut with ‘Afososer Shohor’

A new theatre troupe named Srijon-Natt, has emerged in Dhaka's vibrant theatre scene, making its debut with a compelling play titled "Afososer Shohor" ("City of Regrets"), set to premiere tomorrow (May 23).

The collective vision of the troupe for this play is profound, its synopsis states, "In a world stained by war and oppression, where people bury their heads in the sand, pretend to be happy, and praise civilization, this play confronts the questions we need to ask ourselves."

Unlike traditional plays, "Afososer Shohor" does not follow a conventional storyline. It is inspired by a story written by Urdu literary figure Intizar Hussain, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition riots.

The troupe has creatively adapted this narrative, with Nazrul Syed transforming Saleh Fuad's Bengali translation of the story into a poetic drama. Syed is also the mastermind behind the play's concept and direction.

Regarding the play, Nazrul Syed remarked, "If the audience finds this play merely entertaining, then it has utterly failed. Its success lies in provoking thought and helping people to rethink their perspectives. This play is detrimental to the immature and those seeking mere entertainment."

The cast includes Bandhan Saha, Polok Chakraborty, Rifat Ara Jui, Media Ashakra, and Sumon Ahmed Rana. Samar Kanti Singh assisted in direction, with Amlan Biswas handling lighting design.

Director Nazrul Syed is also in charge of stage and music design, with Media Ashakra overseeing costume design. Bandhan Saha choreographed the movements and physical arrangements.

Monifa Mustafiz Mon and S Muntaha Mun managed promotions and overall coordination. The production is supported by Tagore University of Creative Arts (TUCA) in partnership with Signet Communication Limited.

The premiere of "Afososer Shohor" will take place at 7pm at the Dr Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of Bangladesh Mahila Samiti on Bailey Road.