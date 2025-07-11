Eminent poet Al Mahmud’s 89th birth anniversary today

The 89th birth anniversary of Al Mahmud, one of the most prominent voices in modern Bangla poetry, is being observed on Friday with reverence and remembrance across the country's literary circles.

Born on July 11, 1936, in Brahmanbaria, Al Mahmud (full name - Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud) played a pivotal role in reshaping Bangla poetry in the post-Tagore era. His acclaimed collection 'Sonali Kabin' (Golden Dowry) brought together themes of rural life, love, history, nationalism, and spirituality in a lyrical and distinctly local voice, earning him wide recognition.

In the early hours of Friday, Bangla Academy paid tribute to the late poet through a commemorative social media post. In the post, the Academy remembered Al Mahmud's contributions to Bangla literature and noted that he had been awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1968.

The post also recalled how, following his death on February 15, 2019, his body was brought to the Academy's Nazrul Mancha the next day for people to pay their final respects.

Photo: Nasir Ali Mamun

As part of the tribute, the Academy shared two archival photographs of Al Mahmud taken at the Academy premises, alongside a solo portrait provided by Photoseum, the photography initiative of the Ekushey Padak-winning eminent photographer and Bangla Academy Fellow Nasir Ali Mamun.

In a deeply personal reflection, Nasir Ali Mamun shared a poignant note on the aforementioned Facebook post of Bangla Academy, stating, "Even during his lifetime, Al Mahmud was forcibly erased. This story is long."

"In 1974, he was imprisoned. I, too, was in the same cell with him at Dhaka Central Jail for some days. We haven't forgotten the brutality of the Rakkhi Bahini," Nasir Ali Mamun recalled, referencing the documentation of these events in Ahmed Musa's book 'Itihasher Kathgoray Awami League' and in Al Mahmud's own memoirs.

Mamun continued, "Individuals and institutions deliberately tried to erase the poet from poetry; what remains is the heavy sorrow and the history of a culture of neglect, and today, that sorrow rises with a howl. Let us celebrate the sorrowful poet Al Mahmud. Thank you, Bangla Academy."

Photo: Nasir Ali Mamun

Throughout his career, Al Mahmud published a vast body of work including poetry, fiction, and essays. His literary voice was closely tied to the nation's cultural and political transformations, from the Language Movement to post-independence complexities.

Despite facing political censorship and personal adversity, his poetry endured—often circulating beyond mainstream platforms.

Al Mahmud's major publications include the poetry collections 'Lok Lokantor', 'Kaler Kalosh', 'Sonali Kabin', 'Mayabi Porda Dule Otho', 'Arobbo Rojonir Rajhash', and 'Bokul Chokh'; novels such as 'Kobi O Kolahol', 'Purusher Jobanbondi', and 'Upomohadesh'; short story collections like 'Pankourir Rokto' and 'Duhshomoy'; and his memoir 'Jiboner Jolchhobi'.

Today, Al Mahmud is remembered not only as a poet of unmatched lyrical beauty but also as a symbol of resistance against cultural marginalization. His legacy continues to shape the literary landscape of Bangladesh.