DU Professor Dr Israfeel Shaheen represents Bangladesh at Int’l Performing Arts Festival

Professor Dr Israfeel Shaheen from Dhaka University's Theatre and Performance Studies Department has recently represented Bangladesh as a keynote speaker at the 1st International Performing Arts Festival in Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam. The festival, themed "Connecting Creativity", took place from December 8 to December 10.

In a recent statement to the media, Dr Israfeel expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to such a prestigious international event. On Thursday night, he embarked on his journey to Vietnam to participate in the festival.

Professor Shaheen addressed the audience with a keynote speech on how contemporary performing arts can heal the world of war, poverty, and cultural distance. This insightful presentation aimed to shed light on the transformative power of the performing arts in addressing global challenges.

This year's festival placed a special focus on indigenous communities, locals, and the diverse audience of domestic and international tourists visiting Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province. Organised within the framework of Vietnam's National Tourism Year programme, the event was a collaboration between the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province, the International Theater Institute - ITI Unesco, the International Festival Forum Committee - FACT - ITI, and Smart Group International Media Company.

Delegates and artistes from over 30 countries across five continents attended the festival. Amongst the participating nations were Switzerland, Cuba, Colombia, USA, France, Belgium, Germany, Romania, Bangladesh, Korea, Philippines, India, Mongolia, Jordan, China, Cyprus, New Zealand, Ghana, Chad, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Uzbekistan, along with artistes and actors from the North, Central, and South of Vietnam.

Reflecting on the global impact of performing arts, Professor Israfeel expressed his eagerness to contribute to the discourse. Having recently participated as a keynote speaker in an international theatre festival in Shanghai, China, with the themes "Silk Road" and "Strengthening China - Bangladeshi Cultural Relations through Promotion and Popularisation of Chinese Theatre and Performing Arts in Bangladesh: Redefining Strategies for Revitalising People's Voice," Professor Shaheen showcased his expertise and commitment to fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

The festival promises to be a melting pot of diverse cultures, fostering collaboration and dialogue through the universal language of performing arts.