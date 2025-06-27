Theatre & Arts
Most Viewed

Bhoirobee Geetranga to stage ‘Agni Shrabon’ in a call for peace

Agni Shrabon
Photos: Collected

In the spirit of the political unrest and civic awakening that marked the student-led uprisings of July and August, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has launched a series of theatre productions that capture the pulse of the times. Among them is "Agni Shrabon", a new play by Bhoirobee Geetranga, premiering tonight at the Experimental Theatre Hall in Dhaka.

Written and directed by Ilias Nabi Faisal, "Agni Shrabon" arrives with a quiet urgency. Staged with support from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the play explores cycles of power, resistance, and the enduring human desire for peace.

"Time does not stand still—it moves forward on the unknown chariot of fate," reads an official statement from the troupe. "History, too, never halts. Kings change, states shift, power moves on. Today's ruler is tomorrow's memory." That spirit of relentless transition is what animates "Agni Shrabon"—a meditation on transformation wrapped in the language of theatre.

The cast is as expansive as the play's themes, featuring Arpita, Aparajita, Atanu, Ayra, Biplob, Dhrubo, Deepto, Fahmida, Ikra, Rajib, Nandita, Parmita, Pritom, Nodi, Lamia, Sifat, Soha, Ankon, Swapnil, Tomo, Protyasha, Rommo, Orthi, Nobel, Riya, Jitu, Arif, Ayreen, Himel, Ishaan, Atisha, Jyoti, Nazmul, Pinaki, Falguni and Partho.

Deepto Sen is credited as assistant director and for music. Sound design and dramaturgy were handled by Dhrubo Byapari, Hridoy Ghosh Rajib, and Jinnatul Islam Protyasha, while Atanu and Ayra Mou oversaw set and costume design.

"Agni Shrabon" doesn't just reflect the chaos of political flux; it attempts to find clarity within it. Using theatricalism and poetic abstraction, the production embraces movement over message, inviting audiences to navigate change not as victims, but as participants.

The premiere today is scheduled for 7:00pm, followed by a second performance tomorrow evening at the same time and venue. Both shows are free and open to all.




A city gasps, a park resists: Panthakunja protest redefines civic action

