‘Ami Ek Jajabor’: 50 years of Papa Nurunnahar Kazi’s artistic versatility 

Papa Nurunnahar Kazi, a name resonating with artistic versatility, celebrates 50 years of her creative journey with "Ami Ek Jajabor" (The Wanderer). Recently inaugurated at the Safiuddin Gallery in Dhanmondi, the exhibition showcases 57 captivating artworks, each reflecting Papa's diverse talents. From vibrant renditions of wildlife to thought-provoking political commentaries, Papa's oeuvre reflects a lifetime of exploration and innovation.

Emeritus Professor Rafiqun Nabi attended the inaugural ceremony of "Ami Ek Jajabor", Papa's 9th solo exhibition, as the chief guest. Freedom fighter and artist Abul Barq Alvi and prominent architect Shamsul Wares were also present on the occasion that took place on April 19.

The guests spoke of Papa's skills as an artist. Shamsul Wares explained that it is important to capture the spirit of the time, and the artist is successful in doing so. Prof Rafiqun Nabi said that the exhibition title "Ami Ek Jajabor", which translates to "I am a nomad", matches Papa's nature of wandering from one style to another. After the cordial speeches from all the guests, the exhibition was underway.

The walls of Safiuddin Shilpalay in Dhanmondi were adorned with Papa's exquisite paintings. The gallery has put 57 artworks on display, amongst many others. Upon my entrance, the first painting that caught my eye was "Rendezvous", featuring cats in bright blue, black, and white. Also, zebras, horses, bison, peacocks, roosters, etc, had found their places in Papa's other paintings. The saturation level of the colours used in all the artworks is comforting to the eyes.

Papa Nurunnahar Kazi completed her education at the Institute of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka in 1974. As an artist, she never restricted herself to only one style. Just like the title of her exhibition translating to "The Wanderer", she has explored different styles over the years. Consequently, "Ami Ek Jajabor" is a chunk of her 50 years of artistic journey.

Papa specialises in oriental art and has painted the ever-familiar images of rural women of Bangladesh. Some of her paintings feature a political figure like the Argentine Marxist revolutionary and guerilla leader Che Guevara. There are watercolour paintings of Khajuraho Temples of India. Along with acrylic and watercolours, the artist also made use of leather patches in clever ways. She had created her own psychedelic version of Da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man". Papa had made several pieces on optical illusion and surrealism. "The Resting Lady" with bright blue hues is one of them, and it is screaming brilliance. But the most beautiful painting, in my opinion, is "The Couple", featuring the Hindu god Krishna and goddess Radha on a large canvas using optical illusion as a medium. Teal, cerulean blue, and brown are arranged with much discipline in this painting and yet it presents a chaotic appearance. This particular piece speaks of the artist's prowess.

Papa Nurunnahar Kazi has proved her skills all her life, and we are lucky to witness her artistry. Safiuddin Shilpalay will host "Ami Ek Jajabor", the open-for-all exhibition, until April 24.