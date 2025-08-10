Afzal Hossain returns to theatre

Dhaka Theatre is set to electrify the city's cultural scene with three new productions—"Pendulum", "Rangmahal" and "Deyal"—marking a milestone return for one of Bangladesh's most beloved actors.

In "Pendulum", written by Masum Reza and directed by Nasir Uddin Yousuff, Afzal Hossain will step back onto the stage for the first time in three decades. The play is being co-produced by Dhaka Theatre and Desh Natok, bringing together two of the country's most respected theatre groups.

Actor Faruk Ahmed will debut as a stage director with "Rangmahal", a production that promises to showcase his creativity in an entirely new light. Meanwhile, "Deyal", written by the late Selim Al Deen and directed by Anik Islam, revisits the country's Liberation War through an emotionally charged narrative.

These productions are part of a four-day festival commemorating Selim Al Deen's 76th birth anniversary. The event will run from August 15 to 18 at the Mohila Samity auditorium. "Deyal" will be performed on August 15, 16, and 17, followed by the 90th staging of Nasir Uddin Yousuff's "Nimajjan" on August 18.

"This year is special for us," said Yousuff. "Afzal Hossain's return in 'Pendulum' and Faruk Ahmed's first directorial venture in 'Rangmahal' are significant moments for theatre lovers." He added that "Pendulum" and "Rangmahal" will be staged in October and November respectively.

Advance tickets for "Deyal" and "Nimajjan" are available by calling 01819 237 615.

