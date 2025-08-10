Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:26 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

Afzal Hossain returns to theatre

Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:26 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:17 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 12:26 PM
Afzal Hossain
Photos: Collected

Dhaka Theatre is set to electrify the city's cultural scene with three new productions—"Pendulum", "Rangmahal" and "Deyal"—marking a milestone return for one of Bangladesh's most beloved actors.

Dhaka Theatre

In "Pendulum", written by Masum Reza and directed by Nasir Uddin Yousuff, Afzal Hossain will step back onto the stage for the first time in three decades. The play is being co-produced by Dhaka Theatre and Desh Natok, bringing together two of the country's most respected theatre groups.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka Theatre

Actor Faruk Ahmed will debut as a stage director with "Rangmahal", a production that promises to showcase his creativity in an entirely new light. Meanwhile, "Deyal", written by the late Selim Al Deen and directed by Anik Islam, revisits the country's Liberation War through an emotionally charged narrative.

Dhaka Theatre

These productions are part of a four-day festival commemorating Selim Al Deen's 76th birth anniversary. The event will run from August 15 to 18 at the Mohila Samity auditorium. "Deyal" will be performed on August 15, 16, and 17, followed by the 90th staging of Nasir Uddin Yousuff's "Nimajjan" on August 18.

Dhaka Theatre

"This year is special for us," said Yousuff. "Afzal Hossain's return in 'Pendulum' and Faruk Ahmed's first directorial venture in 'Rangmahal' are significant moments for theatre lovers." He added that "Pendulum" and "Rangmahal" will be staged in October and November respectively.

Dhaka Theatre

Advance tickets for "Deyal" and "Nimajjan" are available by calling 01819 237 615.
 

A tribute to the avant-garde artist behind Bengal’s ‘Renaissance’
Read more

101 years of SM Sultan

Related topic:
Afzal HossainAfzal Hossain actorAfzal Hossain bangladeshFaruk AhmedDesh NatakDhaka Theater
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid’ winner gets Tk 10 lakh

‘Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid’ winner gets Tk 10 lakh

1y ago
Afzal Hossain returns to the web series scene

Afzal Hossain returns to OTT with ‘Messmate’

9m ago
We consider intimidation and blame-shifting to be ‘patriotism’: Afzal Hossain

We consider intimidation and blame-shifting to be ‘patriotism’: Afzal Hossain

2m ago
‘This is hard to accept’: Colleagues lament Ahmed Rubel’s shocking demise

‘This is hard to accept’: Colleagues lament Ahmed Rubel’s shocking demise

1y ago
Village celebrations have lost its life: Afzal Hossain

Village celebrations have lost its life: Afzal Hossain

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে