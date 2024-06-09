‘Abhishapta August’: A spotlight on the most unfortunate day of Bangladesh

Under the title of "Abhishapta August", a heart-wrenching drama unfolded, orchestrated by the Cultural Subcommittee of the Bangladesh Awami League on Saturday, at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

Spearheaded by Ashim Kumar Ukil, the general secretary of the cultural subcommittee, the play was brought to life by the Bangladesh Police Drama Troupe. With 149 performances under its belt, this theatrical masterpiece has enraptured audiences across Bangladesh, resonating deeply with viewers from all walks of life.

The play serves as a poignant reminder of the brutal assassination of Bangladesh's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his entire family at their residence in Dhanmondi 32 on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

This unparalleled act of violence shook the world, claiming the life of the national icon at the age of 55. The assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with his whole family except daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, left an indelible scar on the nation's psyche and history. Notably, Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter, has since risen to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, guiding the nation towards progress and enlightenment.

Returning to the play, its seamless integration of lighting, sound, music, and acting prowess truly immersed the audience in its narrative. The scenes depicting the helpless cries of Sheikh Russel, Bangabandhu's youngest son, during his tragic murder spree, remain etched in the minds of viewers.

The juxtaposition of light and darkness effectively conveyed the emotional depth of the story. Particularly striking was the portrayal of Bangabandhu's descent down the stairs of house no. 32, symbolising the fall of a great leader. This artistic interpretation, with Bangabandhu's iconic glasses falling alongside him, was both symbolic and poignant, portraying the newly-independent country's fall from the stronghold of Bangabandhu, which he served, protected all throughout his life.

Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmad, then Chief of Military Intelligence meticulously planned the attack on Bangabandhu's residence, orchestrated via telephone, underscored the ruthlessness of the act. His vile yet influential character, though not physically present, looms large throughout the narrative, adding layers of complexity to the storyline.

"Abhishapta August" stands as a powerful and moving theatrical production, resonating with audiences on a profound level. Director Jahidur Rahman Jahid and his team deserve commendation for their nuanced portrayal of this national tragedy. Their dedication to authenticity and emotional resonance shines through in every scene.

The cast and crew of the play includes Tamanna Toma, Mustafizur Rahman, Jahidur Rahman, Omar Faruk, Hasibur Rahman, Nusrat Sharmin, Nadia, Dipa Rani, Sadia, Binoy, Foysal, Abul Hossen, Shoyaib and Shohag, among others and all of them performed well.

"People hardly know about the armed resistance by a group of people who tried to avenge Bangabandhu," said Jahidur Rahman, the director of the play. "I have tried my best to depict the actual history in the play."

"Abhishapta August" is a triumph of storytelling, a testament to the enduring power of theater to illuminate the darkest corners of history. As the play continues to captivate audiences, may its message of truth and remembrance endure.

Manchasharathi Ataur Rahman is a renowned theatre practitioner and a recipient of the Swadhinata Padak, Bangladesh's highest civilian honour.