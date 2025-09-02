Children’s workshops and Kiarostami retrospectives at Biblion this September

Bookstore and café Biblion, located in Mirpur 6, is set to host two special programmes throughout September—"Shilpo Kolpo Golpo", a creative workshop for children, and a screening-discussion series on the works of Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

Every Saturday this month, the workshop "Shilpo Kolpo Golpo" will take place, designed for children aged between 6 and 12. The four-week event will accept registrations until September 4, with a fee of Tk 2,500.

Participants will be divided into two groups and take part in various sessions. In the first week, alongside a puppet show by Jhalputul Puppets, children will learn the art of puppet-making and storytelling. The second week will feature theatre activities under the direction of thespian Pragya Tasnuva Rubaiyat, where participants will read stories and perform characters. In the third week, artist Sazzad Sajib will guide the children in a workshop on making miniature books or zines, encouraging them to write, illustrate, and create their own books. The final week will conclude with a presentation, where participants showcase their work and performances before an audience of parents and visitors.

Meanwhile, on September 2 and 3, Biblion will screen two of Kiarostami's films alongside discussions. On the first day, beginning at 8:15 pm, a discussion titled "The Cinematic Language of Abbas Kiarostami" will be followed by a screening of his 1990 film "Close-Up". The second day, also starting at 8:15 pm, will feature "The Koker Trilogy: Art as Fiction within Reality", followed by a screening of the final film of the trilogy, "Through the Olive Trees" (1994).

Entry for each discussion and screening has been fixed at Tk 300 per day.