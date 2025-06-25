Teen idol Bobby Sherman, known for 60s and 70s pop hits, dies at 81

Bobby Sherman, the pop singer and heartthrob whose charming smile and signature shaggy hairstyle helped make him a teen idol in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," has passed away at the age of 81.

Sherman's wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced his death on Tuesday. Actor John Stamos shared her message on Instagram: "Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace." Sherman revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Sherman became a fixture on the covers of popular teen magazines like Tiger Beat and Sixteen, known for his boyish looks, hair falling over his eyes, and trendy chokers. His face appeared on lunchboxes, cereal boxes, and posters adorning fans' bedroom walls. He ranked eighth on TV Guide's list of "TV's 25 Greatest Teen Idols."

Part of a long line of teen sensations dating back to Ricky Nelson in the 1950s, Sherman helped pave the way for stars like David Cassidy and later, Justin Bieber.

He enjoyed four Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Little Woman," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," "Easy Come, Easy Go," and "La La La (If I Had You)." His album Here Comes Bobby spent 48 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 10.

Sherman's career gained momentum when he appeared on ABC's rock music show Shindig! in the mid-60s. He later starred in the TV series Here Come the Brides (1968-70) and Getting Together (1971).

Celebrities paid tribute on social media. Actress Patricia Heaton wrote, "Hey all my 70s peeps, let's take a minute to remember our heartthrob Bobby Sherman," while Lorenzo Lamas shared memories of listening to "Easy Come, Easy Go" on the school bus.

After stepping away from fame, Sherman became a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) and instructor with the Los Angeles Police Department, teaching first aid and CPR to police recruits, donating his salary in the process.

Reflecting on his fame in a 1997 interview with The Tulsa World, Sherman said, "A lot of times, people say, 'Well, if you could go back and change things, what would you do?' And I don't think I'd change a thing — except to maybe be a little bit more aware of it, because I probably could've relished the fun of it a little more. It was a lot of work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But it was the best of times."

From Teen Stardom to Hollywood Breakthrough

Born and raised in California's San Fernando Valley, Sherman grew up singing Ricky Nelson songs and playing with a high school band.

"I was brought up in a fairly strict family," Sherman told The Sunday News in 1998. "Law and order were important. Respect your fellow neighbor, remember other people's feelings. I was the kind of boy who didn't do things just to be mischievous."

Sherman was studying child psychology at a community college when his girlfriend took him to a Hollywood party that changed his life. After performing onstage, he was approached by celebrities including Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo. Within days, he landed an audition and joined Shindig!.

Sherman's true rise to fame came in 1968 with his role in Here Come the Brides, a comedy set in 1870s Seattle. He sang the theme song, "Seattle," and portrayed Jeremy Bolt, often clashing with his brother, played by David Soul.

His follow-up show, Getting Together, a spinoff of The Partridge Family, made him the first entertainer to headline three TV shows before turning 30. His first major single, "Little Woman," earned him a gold record in 1969.

The Tulsa World described Sherman's influence as a comforting presence for teens during turbulent times, saying, "While the rest of the world seemed jumbled up and threatening, Sherman's smiling visage beamed from the bedroom walls of hundreds of thousands of teenage girls, a reassuring totem against the riots, drugs, war protests and free love that raged outside."

Sherman also appeared in films such as Wild in the Streets, He Is My Brother, and Get Crazy.

A New Chapter: From Music to Medicine

After years of relentless touring and filming, Sherman decided to leave the spotlight. "I'd film five days a week, get on a plane on a Friday night and go someplace for matinee and evening shows Saturday and Sunday, then get on a plane and go back to the studio to start filming again," Sherman told The Washington Post. "It was so hectic for three years that I didn't know what home was."

Sherman's passion for medicine grew as he raised his sons with his first wife, Patti Carnel. He became the go-to first-aid provider at home, which led him to formal training with the Red Cross.

"If I see an accident, I feel compelled to stop and give aid even if I'm in my own car," Sherman told The St. Petersburg Times. "I carry equipment with me. And there's not a better feeling than the one you get from helping somebody out. I would recommend it to everybody."

Sherman worked as a reserve deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, providing security at courthouses. He estimated he assisted with the delivery of five babies in emergency situations, including one born on a sidewalk, later named Roberta in his honor.

Later Years and Philanthropy

Sherman was named LAPD's Reserve Officer of the Year in 1999 and received honors from the FBI and the Los Angeles County Reserve Foundation.

In 2004, former Congressman Howard McKeon praised Sherman on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, saying, "Bobby is a stellar example of the statement 'to protect and serve.' We can only say a simple and heartfelt thank you to Bobby Sherman and to all the men and women who courageously protect and serve the citizens of America."

Sherman occasionally returned to the stage in the 1990s, joining the "Teen Idols Tour" alongside Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones of the Monkees and Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits. The Chicago Sun-Times described Sherman's performances as filled with fan adoration, teddy bears, and autographs.

He also co-founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation, which provides health, education, and welfare programs for underprivileged children in Ghana.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Brigitte, and two sons, Christopher and Tyler.

"Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light," Poublon wrote.