‘NSU Alumni Soirée 2025’ brings together graduates in Melbourne

The North South University Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) hosted its flagship annual event, the "NSU Alumni Soirée 2025", on 2 August at Melbourne's historic St Kilda Town Hall. The evening served as both a cultural celebration and a reunion for over 350 alumni, faculty, and families from across Australia.

The programme opened with a Welcome to Country presented by second-generation NSU alumni families, setting a tone of respect and unity. Hosted by Lamea and Moum, the event featured a headline performance by Arnob and Friends, with Arnob, Sunidhi, Buno, Shuvendu, and Shuvo delivering a repertoire of popular numbers, including audience requests.

A standout moment saw Arnob share the stage with young Alina for a heartfelt duet of "Shey je boshe ache, eka eka…".

Local alumni talents, including Simin, Bishal, Bithi, Sagor, Ivi, Nabil, and Utsho, also performed, supported by musicians Mahruq, Abir, and Afif. Guests enjoyed an authentic Bangladeshi dinner and took part in raffle draws and interactive games, before concluding the night with a group rendition of "Dhono Dhanne Pushpe Bhora".

The event was supported by title sponsor Taptap Send, gold sponsors ClearPath Financial Group, Aarong.com, and Australian Federation College, along with media partners The Daily Star and Channel i.

NSUAAA also announced its upcoming Spring Family Fun Day on November 22, 2025, and the next NSU Alumni Soirée on October 3, 2026.