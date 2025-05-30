Miles to perform in Sydney this Saturday

Popular Bangladeshi band Miles is currently in Sydney, Australia. The four-day trip is part of a special event organised exclusively for Bangladeshi doctors living in Sydney. Following the performance, the band will head to the United States to continue their ongoing world music tour.

The concert will take place at a five-star venue in Sydney, with all preparations reportedly finalised.

According to the organisers, Bangladesh Medical Society of New South Wales, the concert promises to be an evening of melody, memories, and intergenerational unity. From stage design to lights and sound, top-tier technology will be used throughout the event.

Keeping family audiences in mind, the organisers have also arranged a safe children's corner, face-painting artists, and entertainment for kids—ensuring that music-loving parents can enjoy Miles' performance without worry.