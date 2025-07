The health condition of renowned Lalon singer Farida Parveen is critical.

The iconic artiste is now undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

She has been suffering from kidney disease for a long time.

Asked about the latest physical condition of Farida, her husband Gazi Abdul Hakim said, "Farida Parveen's physical condition has deteriorated; it is true."

He also requested prayers from all for her recovery.