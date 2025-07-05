Bangladeshi-origin Mahdeea Eshal makes solo debut

Mahdeea Eshal, a rising star, made a name for herself as the first runner-up in the "RTV Young Star 2023" competition, charming judges and audiences alike with her sweet and melodious voice. That same year, she also ranked fourth in "Channel i Shera Kontho North America", further cementing her presence among the Bangladeshi community in the US.

Eshal is now gaining more attention with the release of her very first original song, "Lal Neel Bhalobasha" (Red Blue Love). The track, written by renowned lyricist Kabir Bakul, composed by veteran musician Sheikh Sadi Khan, and arranged by Ujjal Sinha, has already been released across major platforms—including her official YouTube channel, Mahdeea Eshal, as well as Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music.

The music video, shot at various picturesque locations across the United States, features choreography by Rokeya Jahan Hasi, the artiste's mother, and was filmed by Andrew Biraj.

Speaking about her journey, Eshal shared, "From a very young age, I have deeply loved both music and dance. My mother was my first dance teacher, and she's been my guide ever since. My passion for music runs so deep that I want to use my voice to bring Bengali songs to audiences across the world, even from a foreign land."

"My parents have been my strongest supporters and a constant source of inspiration. Since the release of 'Lal Neel Bhalobasha', I've received an overwhelming response, which has motivated me to create more original music. Wherever there are listeners of Bengali music, I dream of my voice reaching them."

She is a current 10th grader at the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Eshal began her formal musical training at the age of seven. Her father, Mahsadul Alam Rupom, is a senior financial and cloud technology expert, as well as a speaker and organiser in the tech field. Both her parents are established professionals working with reputed institutions in the United States.

In addition to singing, Eshal is also skilled in dance, acting, and playing the violin. Though originally from Chandpur in Bangladesh, she was born in Chattogram. She recently formed a band named Luminary with a group of friends, taking on the role of lead vocalist.

Eshal began her music education in Carnatic classical music at Hasthaswara Performing Arts. Since the age of nine, she has been training under the guidance of music mentor Utpal Barua. She also receives musical guidance from Naser Chowdhury of Washington DC Bangla School, as well as Bashar Shikdar, a recognised singer associated with Bangladesh Betar and Television.