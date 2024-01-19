23rd Bird Fair at JU: A daylong celebration of wildlife conservation

Jahangirnagar University (JU) hosted its 23rd annual Bird Fair today, attracting a large crowd and stoking passion for wildlife conservation in Bangladesh.

The daylong event, was organised by the university's Zoology department in collaboration with WildLife Rescue Centre, Bangladesh Bird Club, Arannayk Foundation, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation, Bangladesh Zoological Society and International Union for Conservation of Nature, said a press release.

JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam inaugurated the programme on Zahir Raihan auditorium premises of the university this morning.

"JU authorities have been trying to make this campus a safe haven for birds," stated JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam. "By raising awareness and recognizing individuals contributing to conservation, we hope to further protect the university's diverse bird population."

Professor Md Kamrul Hasan, convener of the fair said, "We are expecting a successful fair as previous years.This is our 23rd Bird Fair. Moreover, the crowd is satisfactory. We hope to protect the diversity of our campus and make it safe for birds."

The daylong programme included interactive activities like bird identification competitions, an environmental debate, and a bird painting competition for children. Additionally, bird conservationists were recognised with awards across four categories, including the Big Bird Bangladesh Award, Conservation Media Award, Scientific Publication Award, and Special Recognition Award.