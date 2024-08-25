Press Releases
Sun Aug 25, 2024 01:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 02:04 PM

Shwapno hands over relief to the army for flood victims

Shwapno is distributing relief for flood victims. On August 24, 2024, Saturday, the company handed over relief supplies to the officers of the 35th Battalion at Comilla Cantonment. Several Shwapno employees presented the relief materials to the army officers.

Stating that the brand is humanitarian friendly, the authorities at Shwapno said whenever a natural disaster or difficult time arises, Shwapno always tries to stand by the people. As part of that effort, the company has distributed relief for flood victims this time.

It is noteworthy that essential food items such as drinking water, puffed rice, biscuits, and mosquito coils were handed over to the army officers by Shwapno.

