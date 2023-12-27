Walton inks MoU with Remark HB

Nazrul Islam Sarker, deputy managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Abdul Alim Shimul, executive director of Remark HB Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s corporate office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Walton

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Harlan Store, a multi-brand shop of Remark HB Ltd.

Nazrul Islam Sarker, deputy managing director of the electronics and technology products manufacturer and exporter, and Abdul Alim Shimul, executive director of the multi-brand skincare product company, inked the MoU at the former's corporate office in Dhaka, read a press release.

"Walton is manufacturing and delivering electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliance products at home and abroad. Remark also launched health and beauty products for consumers. Thanks to Remark for giving special discounts to Walton members on the purchase of these products," said Sarker.

"We are moving forward with the initiative of opening 1,000 branded shops across the country within the next year. Walton members will get special discounts on the purchase of products from these branded shops of Remark," said Shimul.

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, and Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Maj Gen (retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, additional managing directors of Walton Hi-Tech, were present.

Among others, Eva Rezwana Nilu, deputy managing director, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Didarul Alam Khan, Amin Khan and Anisur Rahman Mollick, senior executive officers, and Jiban Ahmed, operative director of Remark HB, and Ariful Islam, deputy director, were also present.