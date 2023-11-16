Sylhet gas well drilling cost to rise

The cost for exploratory drilling of a well called Kailashtila-8 for gas in Sylhet is set to increase by over Tk 4 crore.

The cabinet committee on government purchase approved the increase of $364,607, which is equivalent to Tk 4,0106,770, yesterday.

The cost is increasing in five categories -- directional drilling services, drill stem testing and production testing services, cement, cement additives and cementation services with equipment; wireline logging services and core and pressure-volume-temperature analysis services.

The United Arab Emirates-based Al Mansoori Petroleum Services LLC will get $1,43,020 against the drilling and testing works while Halliburton International GmbH will get $80,779 against the cement related jobs.

Moreover, China Petroleum Logging Co Ltd will get $1,20,701 against wireline logging services and PanTerra Geoconsultants BV will get $20,107 more than their previous allocation.

Besides, the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited will get Tk 80.65 crore for third-party engineering services, according to the meeting minutes of the cabinet committee.

According to officials of Sylhet Gas Field Ltd, earlier the allocated amount for drilling the well was Tk 150.27 crore and the task was supposed to be completed by June this year.

It will be drilled to a depth of at least 2,500 metres and is expected to generate 21 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Md Ekramul Haque, director for the drilling project, declined to comment.