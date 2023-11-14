Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:13 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Roche, Radiant Pharma ink deal for co-promotion

Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:10 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:13 PM
Adriano Treve, area head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian subcontinent at the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, and Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Sunday. Photo: Radiant Pharmaceuticals

F Hoffmann-La Roche, a global research-based innovative pharmaceutical company in Switzerland, and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh and an importer of specialised lifesaving medicines, signed a co-promotion agreement to bring synergy in the areas of alleviating severe disease conditions like cancer, ophthalmology and neurology.

Adriano Treve, area head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian subcontinent at the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, and Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, signed the deal at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Sunday, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Treve in his speech emphasised the significance of this collaboration, highlighting the potential to unlock new avenues for the accessibility of high-quality innovative treatments for the people of Bangladesh.

Zahedee expressed confidence in this collaboration saying that it is a milestone for Bangladesh's pharmaceuticals industry. With a focus on mutual trust and cooperation, Zahedee envisioned a future where the pharmaceutical industry will thrive benefiting the nation and its citizens.

Among others, Mark Heeb, country manager of Roche Bangladesh, and Lt Gen (retd) Sina Ibn Jamali, managing director and CEO of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে মানারাত ইউনিভার্সিটির ২ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার মিরপুরে মানারাত ইন্টারন্যাশনাল ইউনিভার্সিটির দুইটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা। বিএনপিসহ বিরোধী দলগুলোর পঞ্চম দফা অবরোধ শুরু হওয়ার আগের রাতে এই ঘটনা ঘটল। 

৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নাশকতার মামলায় ঢাকা উত্তর বিএনপির ১০ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

১ ঘণ্টা আগে