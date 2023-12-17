Omera Petroleum strikes deal with Bangla Trac

Tanzeem Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Omera Petroleum Ltd, and Iqbal Husain, chief executive officer of Bangla Trac Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Omera Petroleum

Omera Petroleum Ltd, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company, recently signed an agreement with Bangla Trac Ltd, an authorised dealer of the US-based Caterpillar INC in Bangladesh, with the brand name of BanglaCAT.

Tanzeem Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Omera Petroleum Ltd, and Iqbal Husain, chief executive officer of Bangla Trac Ltd, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, the LPG company said in a press release.

"Our strategic partnership with Bangla Trac Limited reflects our steadfast dedication to providing innovative and sustainable propane solutions to our esteemed industrial LPG customers," Chowdhury said.

"This partnership epitomises our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge captive power solutions, envisaging lasting value for our customers and the environment," Husain said.

Under this agreement, BanglaCAT is poised to launch LPG-based captive generators running on propane, boasting a remarkable electricity generation capacity of up to 2 megawatts.

With an unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive customer support, including maintenance services and technical assistance, BanglaCAT aims to ensure seamless operation and maximum satisfaction for end-users of these advanced LPG generators.