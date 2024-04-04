National Finance, Ace Autos sign MoU on auto loan

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance, and Azharul Islam, chief executive officer of Ace Autos, attend a signing ceremony at the latter’s showroom in Tejgaon recently. Photo: National Finance

National Finance recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ace Autos, an authorised distributor of Haval SUVs in Bangladesh, to provide attractive auto loan packages for its customers.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the non-bank financial institution, and Azharul Islam, chief executive officer of Ace Autos, inked the MoU at the latter's showroom in the capital's Tejgaon, read a press release.

Among others, Emon Ahmed Khan, head of business of Ace Autos, and Ekram Hossain, head of auto loans, and Nasir Uddin, assistant manager of brand communication, along with other officials from both the organisations, were also present.