National Bank launches Bangla QR code

National Bank Ltd officially launched the Bangla QR code-based service at its head office recently.

The "Bangla QR Acquiring and Bangla QR Issuing" launching programme was inaugurated by Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, according to a press release.

Present at the event were Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing directors of the private commercial bank, along with Osman Haider, director for business and Zubaer Ahmad, chief strategy officer of IT Consultants PLC.

With this service, National Bank customers will be able to easily make purchases using Bangla QR through the bank's app.

Additionally, customers of other banks can also shop safely using the Bangla QR code at various merchant points acquired by National Bank.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan said that with the launch of the Bangla QR code service, National Bank has taken another step forward in building a cashless society, in line with the government's vision of Smart Bangladesh.