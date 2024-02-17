LafargeHolcim, SCC to work on waste management

Md Tajul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, inaugurates a material recovery facility installed jointly by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) for sustainable management of plastic waste of the SCC at Lalmatia Dumping Ground in Sylhet recently. Photo: LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) recently launched a joint initiative under which they installed a material recovery facility at a cost of Tk 15.30 crore for the sustainable management of plastic waste in Sylhet.

Md Tajul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD), inaugurated the facility as chief guest at the Lalmatia Dumping Ground in Sylhet, read a press release.

In his speech, the minister thanked SCC and LafargeHolcim for their initiative and stated: "Sustainable management of plastic waste is an enduring challenge. The whole world has taken various sustainable measures to meet this challenge.

"The government is also working to reduce plastic pollution by taking various short- and long-term projects at the government level," he added.

This is the first municipal solid waste and plastic waste segregation plant in the country, enabling the automatic segregation of non-biodegradable plastic products.

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the cement manufacturing company, was also present.

"LafargeHolcim is co-processing different types of hazardous and non-hazardous products in a sustainable manner in the only integrated cement plant of the country. We are going to start co-processing Sylhet City Corporation's plastic waste using our facility," said Chowdhury.

Among others, AK Abdul Momen and Habibur Rahman Habib, members of parliament from Sylhet-1 and Sylhet-3 constituencies, Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of local government division, and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, mayor of SCC, were present.