Incepta holds annual sales conference

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta, attends an “Annual Sales Conference 2024” of the company at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Incepta

Pharmaceutical company Incepta organised "Annual Sales Conference 2024" at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka on Saturday.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of the company, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release.

Recalling the success stories and challenges of Incepta in the past, the chairman talked about the company's vision in future and motivated the participants to become successful both in the local and overseas markets.

He emphasised the worldwide export of its diversified range of products including vaccine and diaper.

In the opening speech, Hasneen Muktadir, vice-chairman, said that Incepta is launching market demanding medicines every year at an affordable price from the beginning of its journey maintaining high quality to ensure the benefit and convenience of everyone.

He said Incepta launched two biosimilar biologics with its own API, one of which is a cervical cancer vaccine aiming to make Bangladesh a cervical cancer-free nation in 2022 and the other is a pneumococcal vaccine, a life-saving product that was scarce in the market previously in 2023.

The company awarded the best performing employees for their excellent performance in 2023.

Currently, Incepta is exporting its products to 97 countries.

Among others, EH Arefin Ahmed and Ehsan Aziz, executive directors for marketing at the company, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed and Kh Mainul Islam, executive directors for sales, were also present.