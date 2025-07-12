Hitachi, Transcom Digital unveil top-load smart washing machines, dishwashers

Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Digital, and Tarun Jain, director of sales at Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales (Singapore) Pte Limited, pose for photographs at the recent launch of the Hitachi’s top-load smart washing machines and dishwashers in Dhaka. Photo: Transcom Digital

Hitachi, a global leader in home appliances, in partnership with Transcom Digital, has launched its top load smart washing machines and dishwashers for the very first time in Bangladesh.

These cutting-edge appliances come equipped with features such as smart wash, an air jet dry system, auto balancer, soaking function, 19-minute half load, 28-minute speed wash programmes, soft-close lids, and tempered glass covers -- each designed to deliver powerful cleaning with enhanced ease and efficiency, according to a press release.

The dishwashers are fitted with 11 advanced technologies, including a steam shine function, auto open door, surround wash technology, hygiene care with 99.99 percent elimination of bacteria and viruses, and an eco-friendly chassis made from recycled PET, setting a new standard for smart kitchens in Bangladesh.

Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Digital, remarked: "We are delighted to bring Hitachi's globally renowned technology to our customers in an exciting new format. The introduction of the Top Load Washing Machines and Dishwashers underscores our commitment to making premium innovations accessible to Bangladeshi households."

Tarun Jain, director of sales at Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales (Singapore) Pte Limited, added: "Bangladesh has always represented a promising market for Hitachi. With this launch, we aim to enhance the lifestyle of modern consumers by providing reliable, intelligent, and energy-efficient solutions at attractive price points."

To celebrate the launch, Transcom Digital has introduced a promotional campaign, titled "Double Scratch & Win" for the new Top Load Washing Machines.

Customers will have two chances to scratch and win from a pool of over 1,000 prizes, including instant cash vouchers, complimentary gifts, and grand travel rewards to Thailand and Nepal.

In addition, each buyer will receive a complimentary one-month supply of detergent. For dishwashers, customers will enjoy a free one-month supply of dishwashing tablets.

The promotional offers are valid until July 31, 2025 across all Transcom Digital showrooms nationwide.