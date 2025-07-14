Asian Paints unveils ‘Colour of the Year 2025’ in Bangladesh

Joseph Eapen, chief executive officer of Asian Paints International Limited, and Budhaditya Mukherjee, regional head for South Asia and the South Pacific Islands at Asian Paints International, inaugurate the initiative titled “Colour of the Year 2025” at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Asian Paints

Asian Paints, one of the largest paint manufacturers in Asia, has launched an initiative "Colour of the Year 2025" under the title "Colour and Material Trends-ColourNext 2025" in Bangladesh. The initiative follows an extensive global research collaboration with creative professionals across diverse disciplines.

Joseph Eapen, chief executive officer of Asian Paints International Limited, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at an event held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital recently, according to a press release.

The launch event convened leading figures from Bangladesh's interior design, architecture and creative industries.

In his remarks, Eapen stated, "Today's consumers seek more than colour; they desire spaces that tell a story and evoke emotion. With ColourNext 2025, we've merged global insights with local nuances to offer a design toolkit that reflects both lifestyle and sentiment."

He added, "Our aim is to continue curating colour and material solutions that are not only visually compelling but also meaningful, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and everyday usability."

Budhaditya Mukherjee, regional head for South Asia and the South Pacific Islands at Asian Paints International, commented: "ColourNext serves as a lens through which we interpret what genuinely resonates with people. Cardinal speaks to the emotional truth of our time, and we are proud to bring that narrative to Bangladesh."

Each year, Asian Paints collaborates with thought leaders across architecture, design, fashion, media and sociology to produce ColourNext, an authoritative forecast of emerging trends in colour, material, texture and finish.

Since its inception in 2003, the initiative has explored the intersection of culture and design, gradually becoming Asia's most respected colour and material intelligence platform.

In Bangladesh, Asian Paints remains the only home décor brand to undertake such rigorous and nuanced trend research.

This year's spotlight was on Cardinal, named the Colour of the Year 2025. A dusky, soulful purple, Cardinal reflects emotional depth and unfiltered authenticity. Inspired by contemporary identity and introspection, it introduces softness, sophistication, and a grounded emotional resonance to interior spaces.