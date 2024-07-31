Al-Arafah Islami Bank gets new AMD
Al-Arafah Islami Bank has promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).
The official, Shabbir Ahmed, was serving the bank as a deputy managing director since April 8, 2019.
Prior to joining Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Ahmed served ONE Bank as an additional deputy managing director, said a press release.
He started his professional banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer in the Bank of Small Industries and Commerce Bangladesh (BASIC).
He previously worked at IFIC Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, American Express Bank, City Bank Ltd and the National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd.
Ahmed carries a vast experience in banking operation, especially in investment, international business and marketing functions.
He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the department of economics at the University of Dhaka.
Comments