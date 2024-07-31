Al-Arafah Islami Bank gets new AMD

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The official, Shabbir Ahmed, was serving the bank as a deputy managing director since April 8, 2019.

Prior to joining Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Ahmed served ONE Bank as an additional deputy managing director, said a press release.

He started his professional banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer in the Bank of Small Industries and Commerce Bangladesh (BASIC).

He previously worked at IFIC Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, American Express Bank, City Bank Ltd and the National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd.

Ahmed carries a vast experience in banking operation, especially in investment, international business and marketing functions.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the department of economics at the University of Dhaka.