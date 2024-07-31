Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 10:00 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank gets new AMD

Star Business Desk
Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:53 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 10:00 PM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The official, Shabbir Ahmed, was serving the bank as a deputy managing director since April 8, 2019.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prior to joining Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Ahmed served ONE Bank as an additional deputy managing director, said a press release.

He started his professional banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer in the Bank of Small Industries and Commerce Bangladesh (BASIC).

He previously worked at IFIC Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, American Express Bank, City Bank Ltd and the National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd.

Ahmed carries a vast experience in banking operation, especially in investment, international business and marketing functions.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from the department of economics at the University of Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
push notification